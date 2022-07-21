Aston Martin’s wings logo gets a redesign for 2022. Yes, really

At this weekend’s French Grand Prix, Aston Martin will race with its original button logo on the nose of its Formula 1 cars, to mark the 100th anniversary of its first ever GP entry.

And on the livery itself? The brand new Aston Martin ‘wings.’ Yep, papa’s got a brand-new bag, and it’s a very subtle reworking of one of the most famous badges in the business.

The new ‘wings’ were updated by the carmaker in collaboration with British art director and graphic designer Peter Saville. They’ll be handcrafted by specialists in Birmingham’s jewelery quarter—a famous part of town, no less—and will feature on the company’s next-generation of sports cars.

“The Aston Martin wings update is a classic example of the necessary evolution of logotypes of provenance,” said Saville. The new one’s up top, and Aston has very helpfully laid out a brief, whistle-stop tour of its wings throughout the years. Changed quite a bit, huh...

Evolution of the Aston Martin logo:

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

