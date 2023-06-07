Looking for a different German ride? The updated Audi A6 might be it

For those looking for a German luxury sedan, the default choices in the country seem to be BMW and Mercedes-Benz. But let’s not forget that Audi is also in the local luxury car game, and not just selling super wagons such as the RS4 and RS6.

So, what to get if you’re looking for a 5 Series or E-Class alternative but still prefer German? Well, Audi has just premiered the facelifted version of its A6 (and A6 Avant) in Europe, but it’s unknown if it will be sold here. But, if you’re interested, let’s take a look at what’s new for the 2024 model year.

PHOTO BY Audi

For starters, there’s the new grille with a more prominent chrome trim that surrounds it, along with redesigned slats. The light clusters get a bit of a revamp too, and the bumper also gets an update to keep it looking fresh. New wheel designs are part of the 2024 facelift, as well as tweaks to the rear bumper.

PHOTO BY Audi

Audi also improved the standard equipment list for the A6 and A6 Avant. The Audi virtual cockpit is now a standard feature, regardless of the variant. The lighting technology equipped as standard has also been upgraded. From the base variant to the sporting S6, all models now come as full LED lights with a contoured daytime running light signature. The park assist plus is now also standard to make maneuvering the five-meter-long car easier to maneuver.

PHOTO BY Audi

There was no mention of other updates or upgrades made to the interior, but expect a wider variety of color and trim options for 2024. Engines are also likely carried over, meaning you can choose from a range of mild-hybrid turbo petrol or turbodiesel powertrains.

PHOTO BY Audi

The entire A6 range is powered by four-cylinder engines, so if you want six cylinders, it’s straight to the S6 with its 3.0-liter V6 TDI. And yes, the performance model is a diesel. Plug-in hybrid options are also available for the A6 lineup, badged as TFSI e.