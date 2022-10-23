Audi RS3 Performance Edition squeezes 401hp from a 2.0 engine

Audi describes this limited-edition hot hatch as a “true street artist”, though it won’t be painting a merry picture outside Europe because, um, you'll see why later.

That’s right, the most powerful production RS3 ever now bears the name ‘Performance Edition’. The familiar – and award-winning – five-cylinder turbo unit up front produces 401hp (as opposed to the standard car’s not-at-all standard 394hp), with the same amount of torque (500Nm). Top speed rises to 300kph as standard too.

The additional seven horsepowers are liberated via an increase in boost pressure of 0.1 bar. (Should you require more, ABT will merrily boost your RS3 to near 500hp, which will paint perhaps more frightening pictures than this Performance Edition.) It’s fed of course, through a seven-speed dual clutcher to all four wheels. The 1-2-4-5-3 firing order which we’re obliged to continually mention funnels its admittedly good noise through a tweaked version of the standard-fit RS sports exhaust system.

Other standard-fit items include adaptive dampers and semi-slick Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires wrapped around exclusive 19in dark grey matte wheels. The Audi rings and RS3 badges front and back are now painted black, with new paint options, bucket seats, contrast stitching, an Alcantara steering wheel and a carbon look for the touchscreen’s background image.

One more thing. When you unlock the RS3 Performance Edition, the digital daytime running lights flash a chequered flag on the passenger side light, and ‘3-0-0’ on the driver’s side light. Because only 300 of these cars are being built, the hatch starting at €75k (approx. 4.35-M with no taxes) and the sedan at €77k (approx. 4.47-M, sans local tariffs).

Though because of “production constraints”, none of these street artists are likely to be sold outside Europe.

This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

