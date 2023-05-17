The Baojun Yep gets retrofied, and it suits it quite well

The Baojun Yep has generated a bit of buzz worldwide. Whether it’s the miniature dimensions, the retro design, or its general cuteness, the little EV SUV is getting its fair share of attention. We don’t know what it’s like to drive, of course. But if we were to judge it by looks alone, we’d totally have one as an urban runabout.

But Baojun isn’t quite done with the Yep just yet. Aside from revealing a pickup concept, the company is also rolling out a retro appearance package for it. As if the boxy throwback styling wasn’t enough, Baoujun is also throwing in various accessories to make it look as old school as it possible can.

PHOTO BY Baojun

At the front, the retrofied Yep gets a chrome garnish on its nose, much like classic SUVs from the ‘60s and ‘70s. On top of that, there’s the chrome front bumpers, another nod to 4x4s from years gone by. Mind you, we’re not expecting those chrome bits to be made out of metal. The whitewall tires are another classic touch, along with the ‘dog dish’ hubcabs.

There are more chrome bits on the sides of the Yep, particularly around the lower half of the body. The same treatment applies to the door handles, side mirrors, and the roof rails. The metal roof basket completes the classic look.

PHOTO BY Baojun

This version of the Yep is mechanically similar to the standard model, so it uses a single motor mounted at the back. That motor generates 67hp, while torque is rated at 140Nm. As for range, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Technology says the Yep can get up to 303km on a single full charge. If you’re curious about the top speed, the manufacturer claims 100kph for the Yep.

