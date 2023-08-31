It looks like the Baojun Yue mini EV SUV is landing in PH soon

Remember the Baojun Yep? Also known as the Baojun Yue, it’s a mini EV that’s made to look like boxy SUVs of yesteryears, and it was launched in China earlier this year. At the time, there was no word regarding exports, but it seems the little EV is ready to spread its wings outside its home market.

In case you missed it, Wuling has presence in the Philippines under its distributor, GRC Motors. So, if you’re wondering why there are several Wuling Mini EVs driving around, there’s your answer. Aside from the Mini EV, Wuling Philippines also sells another electric car, the Bingo hatchback. We’re mentioning this because the company’s official website had an intriguing update.

PHOTO BY Wuling PH

PHOTO BY Baojun

That’s because the site featured a photo of the Baojun Yep carrying the name Yue. Making it even more interesting is the fact that it says ‘Coming Soon’ on the photo. So, is this confirmation of its impending launch? Maybe, but it’s safe to assume it’s a yes given that it’s on the company’s official site. We'll know its price once the company has officially launched the car.

PHOTO BY Baojun

So, what’s the Baojun Yue like? Based on specifications in China, it measures just 3,381mm long, 1,685mm wide, and 1,721mm tall. It’s not exactly an off-roader, as it doesn’t have a ladder frame chassis like those in pickups and midsize SUVs. There is also no low-range transmission or locking differentials present here, either. If ever, it’s a high-riding EV at most.

PHOTO BY Baojun

The Yue uses a single motor mounted at the back and it powers the rear wheels. The motor produces 50kW, which is about 67hp, while torque is rated at 140Nm. As for range, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Technology says the Yep can get up to 303km on a single full charge. If you’re curious about the top speed, the manufacturer claims 100kph for the Yep.

