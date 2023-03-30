You’re looking at the next-gen BMW 5 Series...sort of

The BMW 3 Series may be Bavaria’s sales driver, but it’s actually the 5 Series that rakes in the dough. The 5 Series is one of the most important models the company makes, and its success is vital to the brand. As it is, the current model is turning seven years old, making it due for a full model change.

PHOTO BY BMW

And like clockwork (BMW is German after all), BMW has released teasers of the next-generation 5 Series. But instead of the usual shadowy silhouette, it has brought the car out in the open and showed photos of it playing in the snow. Of course, the company hasn’t shown everything just yet, so the car is still wrapped in camo.

PHOTO BY BMW

However, we do see a few bits of the car to give us an idea of what it might look like once it’s revealed. Starting with the front, some of you might be relieved to see that that it doesn’t have a massive kidney grille. Mind you, it’s still larger than before, but it’s nowhere near the one in the all-new 7 Series and facelifted X7. Some of the test cars BMW brought out are still wearing halogen lights, but it seems that the shape of the headlights is production spec. If that’s the case, we could expect a more aggressive, upswept design from this executive sedan.

PHOTO BY BMW

Moving to its flanks, it’s much like the past two generations of the 5 Series with not much in the way of sharp lines or angles. We also see the traditional ‘Hoffmeister kink’ by the back window, and it wouldn’t be a BMW sedan without it. We do notice a more rakish rear windshield angle for the all-new 5 Series, along with a high set trunklid.

PHOTO BY BMW

As for the rear, the test car doesn’t appear to be wearing its production-spec lights just yet. However, the high positioning of the taillights suggests a departure from the last two models. It’s possible that we might see something like the 7 Series in that regard.

For now, there is no information about the next-gen 5 Series’ engine options. However, the company did confirm there will be a pure electric version dubbed the i5. That said, we’re expecting a range of turbocharged four-cylinder gas and diesel models, boosted straight-sixes (also gas and diesel), and a plug-in hybrid.

