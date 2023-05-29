Here’s what the all-new BMW 5-Series looks like without the M Sport bits

It’s been a few days (or weeks, depending on when you read this) since the all-new BMW 5-Series made its world premiere. It was introduced as the i5 pure electric models, and both launch models wore M Sport kits. So far, the reaction has been a bit mixed in the office, but we’re curious how the new-generation 5-Series looks like in non-M Sport and ‘normal’ engine guises.

Well, BMW wants us to focus more on the electric i5 M Sport versions by giving those models mega photo galleries with over 50 photos...each. It took a while for us to find it, but at least BMW released a few photos of the ‘standard’ 5-Series without the sporty bits. And when we say few, we mean less than ten photos.

PHOTO BY BMW

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

ICYMI: LTO chief resigns, 140kph expressway speed limit proposed, first vintage car plates released

PH fuel price update: P1.10/L increase for gasoline effective May 30

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What you’re looking at now is the version more people are likely to get. There’s no M Sport bumpers or styling kits, no large alloys, or other fancy accessories. This is as close as it gets to getting the purest, more basic look for the all-new 5-Series.

PHOTO BY BMW

At the front, the bumpers are a lot less aggressive and have a similar look to the X5. There is a little bit more chrome, and it loses most of the gloss black trimmings on the lower half of the car. The windows get the ‘Chrome Line’ treatment, and the rear bumpers lose the diffusers. There are also chrome elements on the rear bumper’s corners. As for the wheel options, the selection isn’t as wide as the M Sport, but it ranges from 18-inches to 21-inches.

PHOTO BY BMW

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

As for the interior, it gets a wide variety of wood trims, as well as a few aluminum options. The steering wheel is of a two-spoke design, instead of the M Sport’s three-spoke look. Like the 7-Series, the all-new 5-Series is all about screens, touch panels, and crystal highlights.

PHOTO BY BMW

If you’re curious about the non-EV powertrains in the all-new 5-Series, there are four available at the moment. The range kicks off with the 520i with its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine producing 208hp and 330Nm of torque. Diesel remains in the lineup in the form of the 520d with a 2.0-liter mill with 197hp and 400Nm of torque. The remaining fuel-powered models are the 530i for North American markets and the 530e plug-in hybrid. The full specs for those models are yet to be released.