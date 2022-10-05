BMW iX3 electric crossover confirmed for PH market

The BMW iX is about to get a little brother in the Philippines.

BMW Philippines has confirmed that the iX3 electric crossover will be made available in the local market. No exact timetable for the vehicle’s arrival has been provided, but the brand says the model may be launched within the next 12 months.

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

No further details have been provided by BMW Philippines, but the iX3 in Singapore runs on an eDrive electric motor paired with a 400V lithium-ion battery. Total system output is set at 286hp and 400Nm of torque, and the vehicle has around 460km of range.

Those figures are good for a top speed of 180kph and a 0-100kph sprint of 6.8sec. The brand also claims the iX3 can get 100km of range in just 10 minutes through 150kW DC charging. And if the vehicle looks familiar, it’s because the iX3 is actually used on the same platform as the X3.

Top Gear Philippines was actually flown to the country to try out the Singapore-spec unit. We’ll have more on this first drive experience, as well as our impressions of the iX and i4, in a separate story. So, is this an EV you’d consider buying? Let us know in the comments.

More photos of the BMW iX3:

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

