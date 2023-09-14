2024 BMW M2 unleashed in PH, yours for P5,990,000 to P8,890,000

In the market for an M car? Well, you’re both lucky and in luck as BMW Philippines has brought in the new generation M2. With that, the all-new BMW M lineup in the country is now complete. Assembled in Mexico at BMW’s San Luis Potosí plant, the M2 is built alongside the more pedestrian 2 Series Coupe models.

The second-generation M2 follows the formula of the previous generation, as well as its predecessor, the 1-Series M Coupe. It’s compact, rear-wheel drive, and a boosted six-cylinder under the engine that’s based on the one found in the M3 and M4. Locally, there are two variants on offer, the Pure and the Carbon.

Those variants are as straightforward as they come. The Pure serves as the ‘entry level’ model of the M2 and does away with several niceties. For example, it gets standard aluminum trim on the dash, manual sport seats, and a relatively basic sound system. But in true M Car fashion, the car gets the Active M Differential, M Traction Control, massive brakes, and a unique suspension arrangement. It even has an electronically controlled exhaust system with flaps, and a heavy-duty cooling system for oil and cooling.

So, what does the Carbon add? If the name wasn’t clear enough, it gets carbon fiber bits inside and out. However, there are also more features not seen in the Pure. From the outside, this variant’s most obvious difference is the carbon fiber roof. Inside, it gets more carbon fiber panels and a good dose of the M division’s signature colors of light blue, dark blue, and red. Oh, and it has deep bucket seats trimmed in leather, and they’re even power operated.

On top of that, the M2 Carbon has heated seats, not that you’ll use them in this country. It also has something that’s called the M Driver’s Package that increases the speed limited from 250kph to 285kph. A Harman/Kardon sound system completes the Carbon’s additional equipment list over the pure.

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged inline six engine. Regardless of the variant chosen, it punches out 453hp and 550Nm of torque. The standard transmission is an eight-speed automatic, but a manual is also available for special order. BMW claims a 0 to 100kph time of 4.1 seconds for the automatic, and 4.3 seconds for the manual. And no, that’s not a typeo; ‘Matics can be made that fast nowadays.

Should be plenty fast for most folks, then.

BMW M2 Coupe 2024 Prices and variants:

M2 Pure - P5,990,000

M2 Carbon - P8,890,000