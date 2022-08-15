The new BMW X3 is now in PH priced at P3.79-M

SMC Asia Car Distributors (SMCACDC) is spicing up the local BMW lineup with the launch of its newest crossover, the BMW X3.

The X3 lands in our market bearing that signature Bimmer look with a reasonably sized kidney grille up front flanked by a pair of stylish, swept-back headlamps. It has a more subdued front bumper featuring a sharper design with less plastic and an added gray trim underneath.

Not much has changed with the rear end, only there’s slightly more gray trim underneath and the taillights now get a much snazzier look. Larger exhaust tips can also be seen here.

PHOTO BY BMW

Inside is still the typical premium BMW interior. New for this X3 are the designs of the steering wheel and gearshift lever. The trapezoidal shape on the dash is still there, but it’s now outlined by gray bits. The A/C panel and the buttons in the middle also get a more modern touch.

Speaking of modern, there’s a new 10.25-inch infotainment system with a Touch Controller. This display is paired with the BMW Live Cockpit Plus instrument with a 5.1-inch color display.

PHOTO BY BMW

Under the hood of the new X3 is a familiar 2.0-liter four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that generates 190hp and 400Nm of torque. This is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The lone variant available is the BMW X3 xDrive20d Business and it retails for P3,790,000. Each purchase comes with a standard 5-year comprehensive BMW warranty. Your thoughts on this new premium crossover?

More photos of the BMW X3 2023:

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

