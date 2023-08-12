Car News

Yes, those are Bugatti’s iconic models hand-drawn all over this one-off Chiron Super Sport

Literally a 440kph sketchpad
by Vijay Pattni | Just now
Rear quarter view of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car
To be reductive, this is a gold Bugatti Chiron Super Sport bearing a few sketches on the side—a rare car made rarer still via a bespoke exterior treatment commissioned by its owner and realized via Bugatti. It’s called the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Golden Era.

Delve a little deeper however, and there’s a bit of history etched into its flanks. Quite literally, because this golden Bugatti carries some of the brand’s iconic cars drawn onto its body.

Profile of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

Side view of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

A ‘very special customer’ wanted to pay tribute not only to the Chiron SS, but also the outgoing W16 engine. Bugatti’s team—led by former design boss Achim Andscheidt—pored through the archives to pick out a few special cars.

They were picked from Bugatti’s two ‘golden eras’: the first being the time of Ettore, Jean, and Roland Bugatti, the second from 1987 onwards and including things like the Type 57 SC Atlantic, the EB110, and the Veyron.

Close-up detail of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

The base color is of course a one-off shade of gold named Doré, onto which Bugatti’s artisans sketched by hand directly onto the bodywork using pens they’d normally use for paper. The only way, apparently, to get the right finish. It’s literally a 440kph sketchpad.

All in, we’re told there are 26 cars hand-drawn onto the passenger’s side, and 19 on the driver’s side, and the whole car took more than 400 hours to complete. That includes painting three cars apiece on the inside of the door panels, and it’s safe to say the owner is quite happy.

Interior door card of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

Interior door card of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

“Our team proposed a concept featuring 45 sketches of the brand’s icons that would be hand-drawn directly onto the car itself, and the owner immediately fell in love with the idea,” said Andscheidt.

“The implementation may sound quite straightforward, but achieving a perfect finish, and one that would last the test of time, took more patience and craftsmanship than you could ever imagine.”

More photos of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport ‘Golden Era’:

Exterior detail of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

Body detail of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

Rear wing of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

Seats of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

Door sill of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

Center console of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

Top view of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

Rear view of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

Front quarter view of the Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

Bugatti Chiron Super ‘Golden Era’ one-off car

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

