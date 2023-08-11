Ayala’s automotive arm is now the official distributor of BYD in PH

Ayala Corporation is making big changes in the local automotive industry. The company has now confirmed that its automotive arm AC Motors is now the official distributor of Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD in the Philippines.

BYD has quite a few electric vehicles in its portfolio, which is why this move from Ayala makes perfect sense. Ayala has been putting up various charging stations across the country as of late, and adding more EVs to its portfolio ties in with the company's electrification push.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Under AC Motors, the BYD brand will offer three models. The executive sedan Han, the seven-seater Tang, and the compact hatchback Dolphin. The company has also confirmed that it will also introduce the ATTO 3 towards the end of this year.

“This partnership between one of the largest multi-brand automotive groups in the Philippines and the world's leading EV brand is a cornerstone of the group’s goal of accelerating the future of mobility in the country,” said AC Motors head Jaime Alfonso Zobel.

“BYD looks forward to working hand-in-hand with Ayala to promote the development of new energy vehicles industry in the Philippines,” said BYD Philippines and Singapore managing director James Ng. “Together, we create a greener, more sustainable and brighter future, as we embark on this exciting journey.”

PHOTO BY AC Motors

“These are compelling models that target different market segments and allow us to promote EV adoption across a wide range of customers,” said Zobel de Ayala. “With BYD’s leading presence globally in EVs and given its recent success in other Southeast Asian markets, we at AC Motors aspire to build the same level of respect and relevance for the brand in the Philippines.”

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

