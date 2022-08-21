This week in cars: Toyota GR86 local prices; blacked-out Hyundai Santa Cruz

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

“The wait is over: Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has finally shared the official prices and variants of the all-new 86. Breathe that big sigh of relief—you’ve earned it.

“Locally, the 2023 Toyota GR86, as it is more commonly referred to, will be available in only two variants—a manual base unit and another equipped with an automatic transmission. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

Toyota GR86 2023 prices

Toyota 86 6MT – P2,328,000 Toyota 86 6AT – P2,499,000

“Reservations for the all-new Toyota 86 began on August 6. TMP has confirmed, however, that official sales of the vehicle will begin on August 26. That’s next Friday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“You won’t be able to check this sports car out at just any regular Toyota dealership, by the way. Only TMP’s Gazoo Racing dealers will carry the model—that’s just 19 out of the Japanese carmaker’s 72 Philippine dealerships.”

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

“For the most part, we dig pickups that carry a more popping appearance. The Ford Ranger, for example, looks pretty good in orange, and the Toyota Hilux really stands out in red. In the case of the Hyundai Santa Cruz’s more serious appearance and all, we think going dark is the most fitting.

“Apparently, Hyundai agrees. The South Korean car manufacturer has endowed its truck with a stealthier appearance for 2023 courtesy of a new Night variant.

“As far as this unit’s shape and overall design are concerned, there aren’t really many changes to take in. The meat of this release is in the colors—or the lack thereof, rather. Components like the 20-inch alloy wheels, grille, fascia trim, door handles, and side mirror housing all come in a darker shade here.

“These units come in all-wheel-drive and run on a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 275hp and 420Nm of torque. Shifting is managed through an eight-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters.”

Continue reading below ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Motorist receives no-helmet violation in Iloilo despite never having been to the province

PH fuel price update: Diesel could increase by P2.80/L, gas by P0.60/L this coming week

PHOTO BY Hyundai

“It’s official: Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) could be launching the Stargazer and the Ioniq 5 in our market this year. The company confirmed this during a media gathering earlier today.

Continue reading below ↓

“There was no specific timeline provided, but we’ve been told a major launch could happen at the upcoming Philippine International Motor Show or the Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit.

“In case you aren’t familiar with it yet, the Stargazer is Hyundai’s newest seven-seater MPV that will challenge the likes of the Mitsubishi Xpander and Toyota Avanza. So yeah, it’s a pretty big deal.

“As for the Ioniq 5, it’s Hyundai’s impressive electric vehicle that’s sold in other markets under the Korean marque’s sub-brand Ioniq. If you want to read more about that, you can check out this story.

“There’s still a chance these won’t arrive this year, but at least we now have confirmation that both of them are on their way.”

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Continue reading below ↓

“Suzuki Philippines already has both the Celerio and the S-Presso in its stable. But now that the carmaker has launched the all-new Alto K10 in India, we can’t help but wonder if this should replace one of the two hatchbacks in our market. Or, you know, just add to the growing hatch lineup altogether. Wouldn’t that be something?

“Anyway, back to the car. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 debuts with modern styling, updated tech, and a more powerful and fuel-efficient powertrain. Up front, the Alto bears a much cleaner look. Gone are the chrome strip and the solid black plastic trim on the grille. All that’s left is the large mesh grille, a small air intake on the front bumper, the Suzuki badge, and similarly shaped headlights.

“It’s standard affordable-hatchback stuff on the sides and at the rear. The back actually looks a lot like the Celerio, only the Alto K10 sports a different taillight design and its bumper on this end looks a lot flatter.

Continue reading below ↓

“Inside, the Alto K10 shares a lot of similarities with its Celerio and S-Presso stablemates. For starters, the Alto’s tiller is very familiar, and its dashboard and center console appear to be patterned after that of the two other hatchbacks. The power window controls on the Alto are also found on the dash.

“Under the hood of the all-new Alto K10 is a next-gen K-series 1.0-liter gasoline engine that generates 66hp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. For comparison, that’s significantly more powerful and is 200cc bigger than the old Philippine-spec Alto’s powertrain. The Alto K10’s new mill can be mated to either a five-speed manual or Suzuki’s automatic gear shift (AGS) transmission—the former supposedly does 24.39km/L, the latter 24.9km/L.”

PHOTO BY Mahindra

Continue reading below ↓

“The last time we had seat time in a Mahindra Scorpio was way back in 2017. At the time, we described the vehicle as a no-frills Indian-made SUV with a retro design—not exactly a recipe for success, but its unique aesthetic did draw some attention during our stint with it.

“While its main schtick locally was its unusual looks, the SUV is actually pretty respected in its home market. So much so that Mahindra has seen it fit to release a classic edition that pays homage to the model’s roots.

“Obviously, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the signature old-school appearance. The brand builds on the package, though, with a host of design changes, a better interior, and an all-new engine.

“Outside, the face of the Scorpio Classic gets a bold new grille with a slightly more premium feel to it. It also gets new daytime running lights and taillights, as well as pretty sleek-looking 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. If you didn’t like the old Scorpio, though, there’s nothing in this version that will help change your mind.

Continue reading below ↓

“Inside, there’s a rather cozy cabin vibe thanks to a mix of light and dark material, as well as some nice faux wood trim on the center console. The ‘classic’ in this variant is very apparent here, but you still get niceties like a touchscreen infotainment center and an information screen on the instrument cluster.

“Powering the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a new aluminum second-generation mHawk engine that produces 130hp and up to 300Nm of torque—230Nm of which is readily available at just 1,000rpm. What’s more, the new engine is 55kg lighter than its predecessor and supposedly 14% more fuel efficient. Shifting is managed via a six-speed manual transmission.”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

1,588 Cars violated number coding scheme during first hours of expanded implementation

DOTr accepts offer from Swedish government to work on improving the EDSA Carousel

PHOTO BY Dodge

Continue reading below ↓

“An electric muscle car? Say it ain’t so! What is Dodge thinking? Blasphemy! This will nev—oh. Okay. Carry on.

“This is the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT. Yes, a muscle car that runs on electricity. It’s still only just a concept, but it suggests that an electric future for the segment might not be so bad after all.

“For one thing, the brand has nailed the look. Unlike what Ford did with the Mustang Mach-E, this vehicle still definitely looks like a Charger. In fact, the only design cues that possibly suggest this sips on a battery instead of a fuel tank are cyberpunk-link lighting units on the face and tail. We’re also big fans of the 21-inch turbine wheels.

“Inside, this Charger’s true nature is a little more apparent thanks to a ton of futuristic mood lighting and some interesting surface materials such as a carbon-fiber floor and parametric pattern on the armrests and center console. Outside of that, though? This cabin could easily pass for one that belongs to a production model.

Continue reading below ↓

“There’s a nice new flat-bottom steering wheel and very supportive-looking seats. Among this concept’s more notable tech features are a massive 12.3-inch central touchscreen (the largest ever installed inside a Dodge vehicle) and a big 8.3-inch heads up display. Lastly, a panoramic glass roof helps give the interior a very open-air vibe.

“Of course, what’s a muscle car with the performance to back it up? This thing runs on Dodge’s new 800V Banshee propulsion system, and while the brand has yet to release any exact output figures, it promises that its first EV muscle car will be “faster than a Hellcat in all key performance measures.” The EV also features a “Powershot push-to-pass” feature that results in a quick burst of acceleration through the simple push of a button on the steering wheel.

“As far as sound is concerned, the Charger Daytona SRT will not be silent. It comes equipped with a Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system—the “next generation of tactile, bone-shaking, muscle attitude.” Why does an EV need an exhaust? Because owners like hearing things crackle and pop while behind the wheel.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY BMW

“SMC Asia Car Distributors (SMCACDC) is spicing up the local BMW lineup with the launch of its newest crossover, the BMW X3.

“The X3 lands in our market bearing that signature Bimmer look with a reasonably sized kidney grille up front flanked by a pair of stylish, swept-back headlamps. It has a more subdued front bumper featuring a sharper design with less plastic and an added gray trim underneath.

Continue reading below ↓

“Not much has changed with the rear end, only there’s slightly more gray trim underneath and the taillights now get a much snazzier look. Larger exhaust tips can also be seen here.

“Inside is still the typical premium BMW interior. New for this X3 are the designs of the steering wheel and gearshift lever. The trapezoidal shape on the dash is still there, but it’s now outlined by gray bits. The A/C panel and the buttons in the middle also get a more modern touch.

“Speaking of modern, there’s a new 10.25-inch infotainment system with a Touch Controller. This display is paired with the BMW Live Cockpit Plus instrument with a 5.1-inch color display.

“Under the hood of the new X3 is a familiar 2.0-liter four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that generates 190hp and 400Nm of torque. This is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Continue reading below ↓

“The lone variant available is the BMW X3 xDrive20d Business and it retails for P3,790,000. Each purchase comes with a standard 5-year comprehensive BMW warranty.”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.