2023 Changan CS55 Plus launched in PH with P1.179-M starting price

Remember when Chinese car designs left a lot to be desired? These days, this is no longer the case—and the 2023 Changan CS55 Plus is proof.

If you’re a fan of the vehicle’s look, you’ll be glad to know that the model was recently just introduced to the Philippine market with a P1,179,000 starting price. Check out the official prices and variants of the 2023 Changan CS55 Plus below:

Changan CS55 Plus 2023

Changan CS55 Plus Lite - P1,179,000 Changan CS55 Plus Hype - P1,283,000 Changan CS55 Plus Luxe - P1,373,000

PHOTO BY Changan

Admittedly, this release looks largely similar to the CS75 Plus that’s been available locally for a while now. This isn’t a knock on the car, though, as both models feature sleek exteriors with sharp design cues that should appeal to buyers looking for something that stands out.

On the face, you’ll find sharp headlights with attractive daytime running lights, as well as a massive front grille that helps lend the vehicle a relatively dominating stance. A sloping roofline gives the crossover a slightly sporty demeanor, and the appearance is capped off by a rear that features modern taillights and hard character lines.

PHOTO BY Changan

Inside, the CS55 Plus boasts a stealthy cabin that features relatively premium trim and a nice amount of soft-touch material. The center console, for example, gets a nice faux wood treatment that gives it a pretty premium look.

Features-wise, there’s little to nothing to complain about here. There’s a large 12.3-inch central touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay compatibility paired with a six-speaker sound setup and a 360-degree panoramic camera. Some features, like the sunroof and A/C, can even be controlled using voice commands—though we’ll need to try this quirk out before we can say it’s viable in any way.

PHOTO BY Changan

The Changan CS55 Plus is powered by a 1.5-liter Blue Core turbo engine capable of up to 185hp and 300Nm of torque. Shifting is managed by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Oh, and all units come with a five-year or 150,000km warranty (whichever comes first).

So, is there a place in the market for the Changan CS55 Plus? Let us know in the comments.

More photos of the Changan CS55 Plus 2023

PHOTO BY Changan

PHOTO BY Changan

PHOTO BY Changan

PHOTO BY Changan