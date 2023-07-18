Here’s what the PH-spec Chery Tiggo 5X Pro Hybrid has to offer

Chery is adding yet another mild-hybrid model to the local model lineup. As a follow up to the Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid, the company is also set to introduce the Tiggo 5X Pro Hybrid soon.

Its official launch date is set for July 27, 2023, but United Asia Automotive Group Inc. (UAAGI), the official distributor of Chery vehicles in the country, has released some specifications.

PHOTO BY Chery Philippines

The electrified version of the Tiggo 5X sports a turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It’s a similar arrangement to the larger Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid, and has identical power and torque ratings. This mild-hybrid crossover puts out 154hp and 230Nm of torque, and it shifts with a nine-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT). Chery Philippines claims this powertrain arrangement can reduce emissions by 14 percent and reduce fuel consumption by 13 percent.

PHOTO BY Chery Philippines

From the outside, it will be easy to spot the differences between the standard and mild-hybrid versions. At the front, the Tiggo 5X Pro Hybrid has a unique hexagonal grille design with a diamond studded pattern. It also has a different bumper design, along with red highlights throughout the exterior. Last but not least are the new wheel designs that are exclusive to the Pro Hybrid model.

PHOTO BY Chery Philippines

Inside, the mild-hybrid model comes with a different dashboard arrangement compared to the standard Tiggo 5X. The Tiggo 5X Pro Hybrid has a high-mounted ‘floating’ touchscreen, along with a redesigned dashboard fascia and slimmer air-conditioning vents. The mild-hybrid also comes with a higher center console and an electro-mechanical gear selector. Standard features include a sunroof, automatic climate control, power seats for the driver, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

As for prices, the Chery Tiggo 5X Pro Hybrid starts at P1,140,000. The non-hybrid version on the other hand retails for P940,000.