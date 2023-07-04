Here are full details of the PH-spec Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid

In the last couple of years, we’re seeing more and more hybrid models entering the local market. Not wanting to miss that boat, Chery Philippines has rolled out an electrified model that aims to grab a slice of the hybrid market in the country.

That model is the Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid, and Chery has released full details of the Philippine model. Mind you, it’s a mild hybrid so don’t expect pure EV driving modes with this crossover. Still, it should be more efficient than a similarly sized, non-hybrid crossover.

PHOTO BY Chery

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So, what powers the Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid? Chery’s electrified compact crossover uses a four-cylinder, 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that’s good for 156 hp and, more importantly, 230 Nm of torque. It’s then paired with a 48V belt starter generator system (BSG).

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The all-new Chevrolet Trax lands in PH with a P1.793-M starting price

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax

How does it save fuel, you ask? The Tiggo 7’s mild hybrid system kicks in when the vehicle is stationary, say in heavy traffic. The engine shuts off, but the battery keeps all the vehicle’s auxiliary features running, such as the air-conditioning and infotainment system. It’s unlike a standard stop-start system that shuts off the air-conditioning when the engine is deactivated. The batteries then recharges through regenerative braking.

PHOTO BY Chery

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

As for other features, the Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid comes standard with multi-color ambient lighting, six airbags, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, wireless mobile charging, 360-degree around view monitor, and 12.3” LCD instrument cluster.

Prices for the 2023 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid starts at P1,250,000. This special introductory price is offered for a limited time only before it reverts to P1,350,000.

That said, Chery also has a plug-in hybrid model offered in the Philippines. It’s the larger Tiggo 8 Pro e+, and it features a plug-in hybrid system. That one retails for P2,698,000 and serves as the largest and most powerful model that Chery Philippines offers.