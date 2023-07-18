Would you like to see this latest version of the Chevrolet Traverse on local roads?

Remember the Chevrolet Traverse? Especially back when we had it in the local market, it wasn’t exactly a vehicle that gets the ol’ blood pumping, yet it’s still hugely important for the brand. Three-row SUVs are hot commodities, and this week, Chevrolet introduced a vastly improved version of its bread-and-butter Traverse that’ll make it more appealing to all sorts of folks—especially outdoorsy types.

If you’re in North America, at least.

Yes, the Traverse now has a Z71 off-road package like other Chevy trucks, with all-terrain tires, a one-inch ride-height increase, an aluminum skid plate, hill-descent control, and a standard towing kit. There are a few meaningful mechanical changes, too, like a twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system and unique damper specifications. Will this vastly change the way a Z71 feels compared to a standard Traverse? Probably not. But hey, it's better than just some all-show-no-go trim-and-tape job.

Rugged good looks not your jam? Then maybe you’ll be into the Traverse RS. Chevy says the RS has “sportier ride-and-handling characteristics,” which we’re immediately skeptical of, as well as special 22-inch wheels. Not exactly a performance SUV, this, but who knows—maybe it’ll scoot.

Rather than offering a choice of four- and six-cylinder engine options, every Traverse comes with a new 2.5-liter turbocharged straight-four, with 315hp, 429Nm of torque, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Option your Traverse with a tow package and it can pull a maximum of 5,000 pounds (around 2,270kg). Not bad.

Despite its midsize classification, the Traverse is absolutely massive, with as much as 2,775 liters of cargo space with the second- and third-row seats folded flat. There’s a bunch of tech inside the Traverse, too, including an 11-inch digital gauge cluster, a 17.7-inch multimedia screen, and more USB ports than you’ll ever need.

Speaking of tech, Chevy is finally giving the Traverse ‘Super Cruise,’ the company’s awesome hands-free highway driving aid, though it’ll likely be reserved for the most expensive trim level only, because that’s just how General Motors rolls. Even so, a bunch of other standard driving tech will help you pilot this large lad, including lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning, a 360-degree camera system, and pretty much every other modern technological convenience.

Think the nameplate should make a comeback on local roads?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.