LTO confirms the arrival of the Toyota Yaris Cross for PH market

When it comes to preparing new models, manufacturers take months laying down plans for local launches. Of course, it’s open game once there are scoops and whatnot, but today’s unlikely source of a new product incoming comes from the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Wait, what?

Yes, the LTO has just added a new model to its database, and that car is the Toyota Yaris Cross. With that, it practically confirms the impending launch of that in the country. It also means that there might be some units that landed in Philippine shores. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) hasn’t mentioned anything just yet, of course, but the government ‘leak’ says it all.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Not only that, but the LTO even has most of the specifications for the local Yaris Cross. According to Memorandum Circular (MC) No. HAV-2023-2411, the local-spec Yaris Cross will come with a 1.5-liter gas engine like all versions sold abroad. It’s also interesting that the government document listed its top speed at 170kph. That said, there will be a different MC should Toyota Motor Philippines decide to bring in the hybrid version.

The file also suggests that the local version of the Yaris Cross will have a relatively high specification. The document says the car will ride on 18-inch alloys, and that’s the standard wheel for mid to high-spec variants in Indonesia. Lower trim levels of the crossover ride on 17-inch wheels.

PHOTO BY Toyota

So, when is Toyota launching the Yaris Cross in the country? That remains up in the air since TMP has not made an official announcement or run teaser campaigns just yet. However, we wouldn’t be too surprised if the company started stocking up on units and distributing a couple of these to dealerships nationwide.