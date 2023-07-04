The all-new Chevrolet Trax lands in PH with a P1.793-M starting price

There’s a new crossover in town: the all-new Chevrolet Trax. The Covenant Car Company (TCCCI) has just brought in the latest iteration of this Chevy, and it’s bigger than ever—in fact, it’s actually moved one segment up and is now a bona fide compact crossover.

The Trax is now positioned above both the Tracker and the Trailblazer in the local Chevrolet stable. It now competes against the likes of the Ford Territory and GAC Emkoo. It measures 4,537mm long, 1,823mm wide, and 1,560mm tall, with a 2,700mm wheelbase.

In terms of design, it still somehow resembles the old Trax, with a blacked-out Chevy badge up front flanked by sleek headlamps and a black grille. This all-new model, however, arguably looks more aggressive and much sportier than its predecessor.

First look at the all-new Chevrolet Trax:

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

Powering the all-new Chevrolet Trax is a 1.2-liter in-line-three turbopetrol that generates 137hp at 5,000rpm and 220Nm at 2,500-4,000rpm. This is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.

Extra features in this crossover include an 11-inch infotainment system with an eight-inch instrument cluster for the higher variants. Unfortunately, Apple CarPlay isn’t available—only Android users can enjoy smartphone mirroring here.

Now, along with the growth in size, the Trax also grows in terms of its price. The crossover now starts at P1,793,888 for the base LT trim. You can check out the full price list below.

Chevrolet Trax 2024 prices

Chevrolet Trax 1.2 LT – P1,793,888

Chevrolet Trax 1.2 Redline – P1,866,888

Chevrolet Trax 1.2 RS – P1,948,888

What do you think of this newest offering from Chevy? You can check out more photos of it below. Click play on the embedded video above as well to see our quick walkaround of the new crossover. To read up on all the specs and features, you can check out this story as well.

More photos of the Chevrolet Trax 2024:

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph