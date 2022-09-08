The adorable Citroen Ami gets another special edition called the ‘My Ami Tonic’

It would seem that the design team at Citroen is rather fond of the Ami and the endless customization options it brings. First up we had the brilliantly bonkers sticker packs. Then came the Ami Cargo van, and then even one wearing a police livery. After that came the My Ami Buggy concept, and when that went into productionm the 50 examples sold out in 17 minutes and 28 seconds.

And now there’s another addition to the range. This is the new top-spec My Ami Tonic, complete with a yellow and khaki color scheme and a load of new design features. Check out the new headlamp bezels—they’re apparently inspired by sunglasses—and the roof rails are ‘decorative,’ too. Probably not a good idea to whack a roof box up there, then.

PHOTO BY Citroen

Still, the Ami remains as cute as ever in this form, with Citroen adding + and - stickers on the doors to represent its teeny EV powertrain. Plenty of khaki and yellow accents on the inside as well.

Interested in a My Ami Tonic? Well, we don’t have it locally, unfortunately. Elsewhere in the world, it’ll sit at the top of the Ami range, with prices in the UK starting at £8,695 (P571,290).

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

