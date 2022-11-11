The Volkswagen Amarok ‘Beast’ is the wide-arched truck dreams are made of

The all-new Volkswagen Amarok may have only been revealed a couple of months ago, but German tuner Delta4x4 already has plans to turn it into the ultimate off-road adventure truck.

The striking creation you see here will be known as the Amarok Beast, and we’re assured that it’ll sit 150mm higher than the standard car with additional chunky t-res and 18- or 20-inch wheels.

Those wheels will be covered by massive arch extensions, and up front there will be a front bull bar with additional PIAA lighting, plus a winch supplied by Austrian specialists Horntools. Up top there’s a new roof rack to carry all of your important adventure gear.

What do we think of the conversion, folks?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.