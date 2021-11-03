Holy Guacamole! That's actually what this Dodge Challenger is called

Ahead of this week’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, Dodge has let its engineers over at Mopar have a play with one of 2020’s limited run Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody 50th Anniversary editions.

What those engineers have created is absolutely fantastic—chiefly because they’ve named it the Dodge Challenger Holy Guacamole concept. Greatest car name ever?

We’re guessing they’ve gone for that moniker because the Challenger has been painted in a lovely shade of ‘Rotten Avocado’ green. It’s all in an attempt to inject even more retro ’70s cool into the modern-day Challenger. It’s working.

There’s a Mopar suspension kit too, as well as 20-inch Forgeline wheels and a ‘Gold School’ painted shaker bonnet scoop. The 6.4-liter HEMI V8 gets treated to a Mopar cold-air intake and an optimized air box.

The interior is almost as excellent as the naming strategy. Green and yellow tartan seats are combined with wooden trim for a properly ’70s look. Surely Dodge should put this thing on sale? We were sold before we’d even set eyes on it…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

