Car News

Holy Guacamole! That's actually what this Dodge Challenger is called

Its exterior features a ‘Rotten Avocado’ green finish
by Greg Potts | 8 hours ago
PHOTO: TopGear.com
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodge
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodge Challenger

Ahead of this week’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, Dodge has let its engineers over at Mopar have a play with one of 2020’s limited run Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody 50th Anniversary editions.

What those engineers have created is absolutely fantastic—chiefly because they’ve named it the Dodge Challenger Holy Guacamole concept. Greatest car name ever?

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

We’re guessing they’ve gone for that moniker because the Challenger has been painted in a lovely shade of ‘Rotten Avocado’ green. It’s all in an attempt to inject even more retro ’70s cool into the modern-day Challenger. It’s working.

There’s a Mopar suspension kit too, as well as 20-inch Forgeline wheels and a ‘Gold School’ painted shaker bonnet scoop. The 6.4-liter HEMI V8 gets treated to a Mopar cold-air intake and an optimized air box.

Continue reading below ↓

The interior is almost as excellent as the naming strategy. Green and yellow tartan seats are combined with wooden trim for a properly ’70s look. Surely Dodge should put this thing on sale? We were sold before we’d even set eyes on it…

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
The 2022 Subaru XV GT Edition is now in PH, priced at P2.008-M
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: TopGear.com

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱