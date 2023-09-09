The Durango will be Dodge’s last Hellcat-powered model

Well, here’s an unlikely headline: Dodge’s last Hellcat-powered vehicle won’t be a Challenger or a Charger, but a Durango SUV. Stellantis North America this week confirmed the Durango Hellcat will stick around for the 2024 model year, after recently announcing the end of the line for the Hellcat-powered Ram TRX pickup. The Hellcatified Dodge Charger, Challenger, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk have already gone out of production.

What's kind of weird about this whole thing is that, when the Durango Hellcat was first announced for the 2021 model year, it was supposed to be a one-and-done limited-run SUV. Dodge brought the Durango Hellcat back for 2023 due to popular demand, but we assumed that'd be its last hurrah. Guess not. Hey, we aren’t mad.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Wrong Car/Right Car: Kia Stonic, Honda HR-V, or Toyota Yaris Cross?

Opinion: The current Geely crisis comes at a watershed moment for Chinese car brands

Final Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat specs

PHOTO BY Dodge

The Durango Hellcat heads into 2024 unchanged, its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 still making an absurdly wonderful 710hp and 874Nm of torque. Thate’s enough power to get this three-row SUV to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Insert heavy metal guitar riff here.

Other Durango models see some small changes for 2024, including expanded availability of the popular Tow N Go package that increases the SUV's max tow rating to 8,700 pounds. Additionally, blind-spot monitoring is now standard across the entire Durango lineup. The SUV’s 295hp V6, 360hp Hemi V8, and 475hp Hemi V8 engines all stick around, too.

PHOTO BY Dodge

Official pricing hasn’t been announced, but we don't anticipate the Durango Hellcat will be a whole lot more expensive than before, so figure around $95,000 (P5.39 million) including destination charges. We really can’t imagine the Durango Hellcat will stick around longer than 2024, so best to get one while you can. Then again, we said the same thing last year.

Final Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat photos

PHOTO BY Dodge

PHOTO BY Dodge

PHOTO BY Dodge

PHOTO BY Dodge

PHOTO BY Dodge

PHOTO BY Dodge

PHOTO BY Dodge

PHOTO BY Dodge

PHOTO BY Dodge

PHOTO BY Dodge PHOTO BY Dodge

PHOTO BY Dodge

PHOTO BY Dodge

PHOTO BY Dodge

PHOTO BY Dodge

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.