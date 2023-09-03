Ram is ending production of the Raptor-rivaling 1500 TRX

Few vehicles are as absurd as the supercharged Ram 1500 TRX. So our inner hooligan can’t help but shed a tear upon hearing the news that this mega maniac will go out of production at the end of this year. You were simply too cool for this world, TRX.

Ram says it can build up to 4,000 more TRX trucks for worldwide consumption before the pickup heads to the great car crusher in the sky, and a new Final Edition version signifies the end of the line for this off-road beast.

PHOTO BY Ram

Three new colors are available for this model—Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue and Harvest Sunrise—all of which are paired with satin titanium wheels along with unique contrast stitching and matte carbon fiber trim inside the cabin.

PHOTO BY Ram

That said, cool as it looks, the big reason to buy a Ram 1500 TRX is because it's hilarious to drive, what with its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine producing 702hp and 880Nm of torque.

This behemoth can launch to 97kph in a scant 4.5sec, and run the quarter mile in 12.9sec at 174kph. You can also jump it over pretty much anything—seriously, do it—all while terrorizing the Ford F-150 Raptors of the world on dusty trails. What a wild and wonderful thing.

Of course, none of this craziness comes cheap, with the Final Edition commanding an eye-watering $119,620 (P6.8 million), including a mandatory $1,995 (P113,000) destination fee. Look for the first of the last TRXes to hit Ram dealers near the end of this year. We'll for sure miss this one when it's gone.

More photos of the Ram TRX Final Edition:

PHOTO BY Ram

PHOTO BY Ram

PHOTO BY Ram

PHOTO BY Ram

PHOTO BY Ram

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.