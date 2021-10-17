Even the Moke revival is going all-electric beginning 2022

There’s a new version of the reborn Moke that we first saw back in September 2020, and this time, it’s all-electric. The purists will love this one…

Moke International—the company that acquired the rights back in 2015—says that a 44hp electric motor now powers the rear wheels. There’s no word on the size of the battery, but the Moke EV will manage 143km of range on a single charge. It’ll take four hours of plugging in to replenish said battery, and top speed is just 100kph.

PHOTO BY Moke International Limited

There’s regenerative braking and power steering, too, as well as aluminum body panels that help keep the weight down (although it still tips the scales at 800kg).

Here’s the kicker, though, because while the combustion-engined reborn Moke started at around £20,000 (P1.4 million), the EV will up the price of entry to £29,150 (P2.03 million) before taxes or any plug-in car grants. Yikes. Oh, and this new electric Moke will be the only version you can buy after January 1, 2022. Yep, it’s going EV-only. Thoughts, Internet?

PHOTO BY Moke International Limited

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

