Confirmed: An all-electric Suzuki Jimny is in the works

We hope you’re sitting down, folks, because Suzuki has just let slip that an all-electric Jimny is in the works. Hurrah!

Yep, the Japanese firm may have only unveiled its first electric concept car—the eVX that you can see pictured at the bottom of this page—earlier this month, but in a new ‘Growth Strategy’ briefing document we can see the unmistakable Jimny silhouette in a section marked ‘battery EV lineup.’ Does confirmation get any more concrete than that?

That is pretty much all the detail we have so far, but we’re confident that an electric Jimny could improve on the standard car’s 100hp from its naturally aspirated four-pot engine. It would also allow it to be sold in markets like the UK, with the current combustion 4x4 limited to Jimny Commercial-spec because of CO2 regulations.

There’s no word on whether the electric Suzuki Jimny will be the first EV that the brand launches in the aforementioned markets, but we do know to expect at least one model in 2024 and then four others after that. And is that a little kei car-sized EV lurking in the shadows? Yes please, Suzuki.

