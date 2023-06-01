Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari Enzo is expected to fetch P300-M at an upcoming auction

Fernando Alonso has announced he’s putting his Ferrari Enzo up for auction. Whether that’s to make space for a Valkyrie, one can only speculate.

Auctioneer Monaco Car Auctions speculates that when the rosso Enzo comes up for sale next month, it’s expected to hit well over €5 million (P300 million). A good move by the double world champion then, who’s clearly getting used to making good moves again.

There’s little information surrounding Alonso’s ownership of the car, but we know it’s done 4,800km since new, and has been certified by Ferrari’s Classiche division. Other than that, it’s an Enzo, which means it's super rare—just one of 399—and gets a Formula One-derived 6.0-liter V12 producing a heady 650hp and 657Nm.

In fact, there are F1 pawprints all over the Enzo, from the wind tunnel-honed body to the quick-shifting gearbox and even the monster brakes. Good thing, too: It’ll do 349kph flat out.

“I hope the new owner of this unique piece enjoys it very much,” Alonso posted. Wonder if he'll chuck in a personal handover and driving lesson to sweeten the deal?

More photos of Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari Enzo:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.