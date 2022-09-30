Ferrari’s latest one-off is a roofless V12

The economy is on the slide, winter is fast approaching, and BMW actually thinks the XM isn’t a hideous waste of time and metal. There are many reasons to be un-cheerful at the moment, friends, but here’s a ray of sunshine courtesy of Ferrari’s Special Projects skunkworks. Its latest one-off creation is this: the SP51.

Commissioned by one of Ferrari’s most loyal Taiwan-based collectors, the SP51 is the answer to the question: ‘What if I wanted an 812 GTS, but with no folding roof whatsoever, and an entirely bespoke body?’ This is the result: a unique V12 roadster with a windscreen (unlike the SP1 and SP2 Monza) but shorn of the weight and complication of a motorized roof.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Manila City asserts it can continue confiscating driver’s licenses of erring motorists

A new Cavite-Batangas Expressway is in the works

Underneath, the SP51 retains the 812’s 6.5-liter, 789hp V12 and running gear, so it’s still a 323kph ear-shredding supercar. Ferrari says it subjected the bodywork to lots of computer testing to make sure it would have no more buffeting or drag than the regular 812.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Some details for you to drool over, then: the livery is a nod to the 1955 Ferrari 410 S. The rear flying buttresses have a whiff of 599 GTB about them, and the bespoke wheels feature carbon fiber blades on their, um, spokes. Nice.

Inside, it’s redder than a Man Utd fan’s bedroom. There’s swathes of carbon fiber and more nods to that white-blue-white striping, in the stitching, and the center console.

Ferrari doesn’t quote a curb weight or a 0-100kph time and certainly not a price, because that’s not really what the SP cars are about. They’re a way to let Ferrari’s most devoted customers indulge their ultimate Prancing Horse fantasies.

Wonder what they’ll do with the Purosangue?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.