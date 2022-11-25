Ferrari is finally coming out with a Vision GT concept

There can’t be many manufacturers left in the world that haven’t created a Vision GT concept. It’s become a bit of a rite of passage since Mercedes kicked things off in 2013, but Ferrari has always been the one conspicuous absence.

Until now.

Yep, Gran Turismo has confirmed that Ferrari is working on a Vision GT concept, and in the short teaser video below you can see that it might just get a light signature that’s similar to the new 499P Le Mans Hypercar.

We don’t really know any more than that as of yet, but the full reveal will take place at the Gran Turismo World Series Nations Cup Final later this month, so we don’t have too long to wait until we see the real (virtual) thing.

What do we think Ferrari will come up with, folks?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

