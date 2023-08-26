The Fiat 500e ice cream van proves that Italians know how to live life

This is the Fiat 500e Gelateria Edition, and it might just be a glimpse at the ice cream van of the future.

Created as a one-off concept by Fiat UK, it says that the Gelateria Edition is “a compact and sustainable solution to highly-polluting ice cream vans of old—many of which are powered by diesel engines that idle to power on-board appliances—that are increasingly restricted from the country’s urban areas.”

So, what do you actually get in this cute thing? Well, it’s based on the 500e Convertible and has the passenger and rear seats removed. Those are replaced with a bespoke cabinet that houses two battery-powered, 15-liter freezers and storage for cones, tubs and spoons.

We’re told that’s enough ice cream to serve approximately 300 people, and there’s a retro canopy thing that pops up to provide it all with some shade.

There’s a two-tone paintjob on the outside too which apparently “evokes the spirit of a classic, local Italian gelateria of the ’50s”, while the interior gets a cream dashboard (geddit?) and a retrimmed driver’s seat.

A couple of deck chairs can be stored inside for customers, and of course there’s a new jingle too. We’re told it’s inspired by the operatic sounds of Italy.

It’s almost enough for us to miss the sweltering summer heat. Thankfully we can eat ice cream any day of the year.

