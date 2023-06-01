The all-electric Fiat Topolino is the most adorable thing you’ll see today

If your heart hasn’t already melted at the sight of the image above, perhaps the translation of its name will help defrost thine icy veins. Fiat has revealed the first image of its new, really very small electric car and given it a name that literally means ‘baby mouse.’

Baby mouse! This is the upcoming Fiat Topolino, which is the Italian carmaker’s take on the Citroen Ami. Technically not a fully-electric ‘car,’ then, but a fully-electric quadricycle. It is also fully adorable.

Fiat hasn’t revealed any technical details of Mickey Mouse—sorry, the Topolino—but the Ami it is based on features a 6kW electric motor and a 5.5 kWh battery. That car tops out at under 50kph and gets up to 75km of range.

ALSO READ:

At long last, Mitsubishi is coming back to the compact SUV segment

Review: The Citroen Ami is not a car, and that’s what makes it brilliant

Though, do numbers and raw stats really matter in a car this cute? Fiat itself says the new topo aims to ‘bring a smile’ and ‘joy, optimism, and fun’ back to our dour, gray streets. It also says it is ‘fit for every generation,’ so like the Ami (pictured below), it wants to appeal to a younger generation.

PHOTO BY Citroen

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“The all-electric Fiat Topolino quadricycle is ready to contribute to expanding urban electric mobility and bring all the optimism of its namesake to an accessible, all-electric version that encapsulates all the coolness of the Fiat 500,” said Fiat.

Indeed, Topolino was the name given to the very first Fiat 500 from 1936 because it was then one of the world’s smallest cars. Melted yet?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also