At long last, Mitsubishi is coming back to the compact SUV segment

Mitsubishi has just announced that it is introducing an all-new compact SUV at the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show this August. A few teaser images were released, highlighting the front profile and surprising new collaboration.

The new model, the first of the new Mitsubishi SUVs expected to enter the ASEAN market, is believed to be the production version of the Mitsubishi XFC Concept, which we will see in the Philippines next month. According to the press material, “the all-new model features a stylish yet robust, authentic SUV styling, as well as practicality such as ease of handling and versatile storage spaces, and comfort including a spacious cabin.”

We especially liked the part where it said, “through repeated testing and tuning in the road environment of the ASEAN region, the all-new compact SUV provides peace of mind even when handling rough surfaces or roads flooded by heavy rains.” We hope they did some Philippine testing.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Highlighted in the announcement was a collaboration with Yamaha to develop the audio system. Called the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium, the new system is tuned to optimize the acoustic characteristics of the cabin and deliver an immersive sound experience.

According to the official release, “Mitsubishi Motors and Yamaha Corporation, a musical instrument and audio equipment manufacturer, resonated with each other’s spirit of craftsmanship and decided to collaborate.” Someone had fun writing this.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

This feels like a throwback to Mitsubishi’s beloved second-generation Outlander, released in our market more than a decade ago. That model had a Rockford Fosgate audio system in certain variants, letting us relive our ’90s college days.

With the departure of the ASX, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines has a hole in its lineup that has not been filled. The Xpander and the Xpander Cross are enjoying brisk sales, but it’s not the same. We look forward to seeing this new model unveiled, and hopefully on Philippine roads.

