The all-new Toyota Innova with its hybrid powertrain might arrive in PH in July

A source recently told us that the all-new Wigo is about to arrive in the Philippines in July. That’s not all that we got, though, as we were also informed that Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) could potentially be launching the next-generation Innova in the same month. This comes shortly after we got a tip that TMP was already gearing up to bring in the all-new Innova.

Are we looking at a back-to-back launch? Honestly, we can’t really say for sure. All we know is that these are two pretty important models for Toyota in our market, and that the sooner they land here, the better. The question remains, though: Will we be getting the hybrid?



Well, we just might.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Our source also told us that the hybrid variants were, in fact, on their way. It also looks like TMP will be using the Zenix nameplate, which was what we expected after the carmaker registered the trademark here several months back.

No specifics about the powertrains were released yet, but we’re guessing we could be getting the 2.0-liter hybrid petrol engine that makes 172hp and 205Nm. We just can’t guess whether or not TMP will decide to phase out the diesel Innovas and replace them with the new gasoline-powered versions. But seeing as Filipinos just keep buying the Innova, who knows, maybe TMP intends to keep both old and new models?

Anyway, as always, don’t quote us on this yet. We’ll keep you posted once we receive official word from TMP.

