Mitsubishi PH will display the Raize-fighting XFC Concept here soon

If you find yourself strolling around Newport Mall around mid-June, you might want to keep your eyes peeled for a concept car around the area. From June 16 to 18, 2023, Mitsubishi will be displaying one of its latest concept cars over there.

In case you missed the headline, it’s not the XRT Concept that will become the all-new Strada/Triton. Instead, it will be another future Mitsubishi model, the XFC Concept. The XFC Concept will be displayed at The Grove, Graden Wing at the Newport Mall in Pasay City. So, if you want to see a concept car up close, you’ll soon have your chance.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

As for the XFC Concept, it serves as a preview of an upcoming subcompact crossover that will soon join the range. It was first unveiled in October 2022 with the production version slated mid-2023. The road-going version of the XFC does not have a name just yet, but it’s set to be up against the Toyota Raize, Kia Stonic, and Honda WR-V.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

It is rumored that the XFC Concept is based on the next-gen Xpander chassis. If so, there’s a good chance that it will have a 1.5-liter engine lifted from the popular MPV. As for the design, we see elements of the Xpander and other new Mitsubishi models on the XFC. There’s the T-shaped headlights, wide grille, and bold lines on the doors and panels. Of course, we’re expecting the production model to be toned-down a bit, but Mitsubishi says it will retain the high ground clearance.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Given that the XFC will be displayed here, there is a good chance that the production model will be introduced in the Philippines. 2023 will be a very busy year for Mitsubishi, as it will soon reveal the production XFC, the revived Colt, and all-new Strada before the year ends.