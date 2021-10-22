This blurry image is our first look at the all-new Range Rover

We’re not quite sure how much you’ll be able to decipher from the image above, but that blurry thing there is the brand new, fifth-generation Range Rover. Yep, exciting stuff.

Land Rover will pull the wraps off (and sort out the image focus) on Tuesday, October 26 at 8:45pm UK time (October 27 at 3:45am in the Philippines), so keep your eyes peeled on these pages for the full lowdown.

JLR chief Gerry McGovern has promised that the new Rangie “doesn’t follow fashion or trend” and that it deploys a “modernist design philosophy, combined with over 50 years of evolution”.

For now, have your say on the potential looks, powertrains, and anything else you fancy in the comments section below...

