The Bizzarrini Giotto is a tribute to the man who penned the Ferrari 250 GTO

What a tribute, indeed
by Cat Dow | Just now
The Bizzarrini Giotto
PHOTO: Bizzarrini
Ferrari

Low-volume supercar maker Bizzarrini has released the first images of the Giotto, the car named after its legendary founder who also happened to pen the Ferrari 250 GTO’s timeless design.

And we’ll be the first to say, this V12 supercar is a beautiful tribute to the great man, perhaps made more poignant by his sad death earlier this year.

The Bizzarrini Giotto

When we were first told about Bizzarrini’s plan to build an eponymous supercar, breaths were appropriately held. As we detailed back then, cars named after their ultimate creators have a lot to live up to.

"The legacy of Giotto Bizzarrini stretches over 60 years and is attributed to many of the most iconic cars and engines of our time, most importantly those bearing his own name," said Rezam Al Roumi, owner of Bizzarrini. "As custodian of this remarkable brand I am committed to returning Bizzarrini to its rightful place within the luxury automotive sector as well as creating new opportunities to engage and delight our discerning clients.”

The Bizzarrini Giotto

It seems Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro, the father and son design team behind the Giotto, have pulled it off. By interpreting Bizzarrini hallmarks and taking cues from Giotto’s design career – which encompassed Lamborghini, Ferrari and Alfa Romeo, among others – they have amalgamated them into this stunner.

The Bizzarrini Giotto

Beneath those swoopy carbon-fiber curves sits more carbon-fiber bodywork and a Cosworth V12, which the brand tells us is a nod to Giotto’s work on the original Lamborghini V12. It had a capacity of 6,626cc, aligning the Giotto’s date of birth on June 6, 1926.

On-road testing of the Giotto will begin late next year, though Chris Porritt, Bizzarrini CTO, said: "We have a clear vision for the Giotto, driven not by lap times or acceleration records but in the emotional engagement of both the driver and the passenger.”

Note: This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

PHOTO: Bizzarrini

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

