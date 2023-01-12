This is it: Suzuki has officially unveiled the five-door Jimny

There have been a lot of talks surrounding a new five-door Suzuki Jimny for a while now. Late last year, even more rumors about the bigger Jimny’s upcoming debut in 2023 started surfacing online. Well, it looks like those rumors were true.

Maruti Suzuki has just officially unveiled the new five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023 in India. The bigger model bears the exact same looks as the original one, but of course, with two extra doors at the rear. Let’s look at all the numbers, then.

Dimensions

The three-door version measures 3,650mm long (including the spare tire), 1,645mm wide, and 1,725mm tall. The five-door, meanwhile, stands at 3,985mm long (with the spare tire), 1,645mm wide, and 1,720mm tall. The seating capacity is still at four, but we reckon the added 335mm has done wonders for interior space.

Engine and specs

The five-door Jimny retains the 1.5-liter K15B engine under the hood. This produces 104hp at 6,000rpm and 134Nm of torque at 4,000rpm and is mated to either a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual. Of course, it also still comes with a 4x4 drivetrain.

All the mechanical bits underneath have been retained. Disc brakes up front, drum brakes at the rear, and three-link live axles with coil springs for the front and rear suspension setups. The SUV still also sits on 15-inch wheels shod in 195/80 R15 tires.

Interior

The Jimny’s cabin has also been mostly retained. Apart from the potential added legroom on both the first and second rows, Suzuki appears to have changed nothing inside. The dashboard layout and the overall design remains the same. There’s also still a touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity paired with a four-speaker audio setup.

Maruti Suzuki may have a big hit on their hands here. Considering just how popular this cult classic is, we won’t be surprised if it eventually hits our market in the future. What do you guys think? Should Suzuki Philippines waste no time and launch this five-door Jimny here?