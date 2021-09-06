Floating Motors wants to turn classic cars into luxurious watercraft

“A Volkswagen Kombi... boat? Is this from a Hollywood action movie or something?”

Surprisingly, it isn’t. The buoyant VW pictured above is a concept from Floating Motors, a company that’s looking to rebuild classic cars as watercraft. On its website, you’ll find more designs of other converted classics from Mini and Porsche. It’s not your typical restomod, to say the least. In fact, the company calls this new thing “resto-floating.”

This is how the company describes it: “Similarly to restomod, we strictly respect the original car model proportions and sizes, applying the most modern nautical techniques for the floating hull (catamaran, conventional, or foil), and delivering an exceptional quality concerning construction materials and applied technology, for the longest durability into harsh conditions.”

PHOTO BY Floating Motors

The concepts don’t show much yet, but they look wickedly cool. We doubt they’re as extravagant as expensive yachts—these are just as big as standard cars—but we reckon they’re just as enjoyable, if not more so.

This project is still in its crowdfunding phase, so specs of all models are still scarce. However, Floating Motors has indicated that its vehicles can be further customized to cater to specific needs. The twin-hull or foil configurations also come in different sizes, with lengths ranging from as short as three meters to as long as 7.5m. Both standard and electric motors will be available.

PHOTO BY Floating Motors

Frankly, this seems a bit of a novelty item. That said, we wouldn’t mind seeing something like this and try it out ourselves. What do you think of this one, readers?

