Ford files trademark for F-200, but what could it be?

Car companies file patents and trademarks all the time. Whether it’s to block off a name for a potential model or protecting an old nameplate, trademark offices worldwide get tons of applications from automakers every day.

That brings us neatly to Ford. The American automaker recently filed for a trademark. While it doesn’t sound like a big deal, the name it applied for was F-200, and there are many questions going on right now. It’s also a bit of an interesting move given that Ford has a wide range of F-Series models in its arsenal.

The current F-Series line-up starts with the F-150, going all the way to F-750. Should Ford use the F-200 name, it is logical to assume that it could be a model that will slot between the F-150 and F-250. That said, it’s not like there is a huge size gap between these two models. It’s an intriguing filing nonetheless, and it’s still too early to tell what Ford’s intention is for the name.

On the flipside, Ford might not use the name at all. As with many manufacturers, Ford could simply be filing the F-200 name to protect it from potential competitors. Whether Ford uses it in the future or not is up to the company. Either way, the name is available should the day come that the company decides to use it for a product.

