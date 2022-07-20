It looks like even the Ford Maverick compact pickup will come with a Tremor package

We’re still waiting on the Ford Maverick to land in our market. We know it may not happen, but we can’t help imagine a pickup with a relatively smaller footprint plying our narrow and beat-up roads. Just what we truck-loving Filipinos ordered.

Anyway, if the Maverick were to arrive here, we’re going to ask for the entire lineup—including this new variant that’s just been spotted in the US. The Maverick Truck Club just shared spy shots of what appears to be a new Maverick trim, and netizens are now discussing whether this is a Tremor or a Timberline trim. Those are two of Ford’s rugged, off-road-ready variants.

PHOTO BY Maverick Truck Club

Details suggest this is a Maverick Tremor, though. As one of the forum’s administrators and the original poster pointed out, the Tremor is more commonly used on Ford’s pickups. Also, the orange accents on this Maverick look similar to the Active Orange trim on the F-150 Tremor.

These orange accents we’re talking about are the ones on the grille and the wheels. It’s a nice touch, as it pops out nicely, at least for this particular colorway. Another part finished in orange is the Lariat badge on the side vent, which the Maverick Truck Club notes could mean that the Tremor Off-Road Package might only be available as an add-on to the Lariat variant.

No other details are available yet as these are merely spy shots, but we reckon the aesthetic tweaks will also come with a host of off-road upgrades. We also expect more specifications to be released as Ford comes closer to a full launch.

What do you guys think? Is it time for the Maverick—or at least a Tremor package for trucks—to land in the Philippines?

More photos of the new Ford Maverick variant:

