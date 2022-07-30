The all-new Ford Mustang will be unveiled in September

The boss of Ford has confirmed a brand-new Mustang will debut at the upcoming Detroit Motor Show.

Announcing the news via Twitter, Ford boss Jim Farley said the new seventh-generation pony car will be revealed on 14 September. “It’s a stunning car and I’m excited to share it with the world,” he said.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Suzuki PH launches new Avenis scooter priced at P77,900

MMDA catches pocket-bike rider wearing zero protective gear

Looks like it’s getting a manual gearbox, too, because Farley’s tweet included the hashtag #SaveTheManuals. Meanwhile, the short seven-second clip included a little logo of a six-speed gearbox.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pair that with a V8, and you’ve got a Good Recipe. The current car in the Philippines is offered with Ford’s 5.0-liter V8 alongside a 2.3-liter four-pot, paired to a ten-speed automatic gearbox.

Ford’s been going through a little transformation of late, of course, with its enormous push into electrification. The Mustang badge now also lives on the back of an electric crossover. Looks like the ‘classic’ pony car’s not bowing out gracefully just yet…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.