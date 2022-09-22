All-new Ford Territory debuts in North America packing a 1.8-liter EcoBoost engine

Ford has continuously been rolling out China’s Equator Sport as the all-new Territory in several markets including ASEAN. Now, the model has made its way to North America, and it marks the popular nameplate’s arrival in the region.

To no surprise, the new Territory arrives bearing the same styling as models from our side of the globe. Sleek, aggressive-looking headlamps flanking the massive grille up front—there’s really just nothing new to see here. So instead, we’ll go straight and take a peek at what’s under the hood: a slightly bigger and more powerful engine.

PHOTO BY Ford

North America’s Territory packs a 1.8-liter EcoBoost mill that generates 187hp and 320Nm of torque. It has slightly more horsepower and significantly more torque than both old and new 1.5-liter gasoline powertrains in our region. Sounds like a lot of fun, right? Don’t get your hopes up, as there’s probably zero chance that Ford Philippines will opt for this Territory configuration. Let’s be real.

The all-new crossover also gets a new 12-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This display is paired with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster. Both are mounted as a single large panel on the dash, adding a very classy vibe to the premium, leather-clad cabin.

PHOTO BY Ford

It looks inevitable, then. If and when this does land in our market, it’ll really be sold as the next-generation Territory. Would you like to see this replace the popular model we currently have?

More photos of the Ford Territory 2023 unveiled in Mexico:

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

