Ford will actually build this rally-inspired Mustang Mach-E

Did anyone else see this coming? Nope, us neither. Ford has unveiled this Mustang Mach-E Rally at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and it’s already confirmed for production later this year.
No details about the car’s performance—or indeed, precisely what mods it has over a regular Mach-E for off-roading—but the company has confirmed that order books will open in the US and Europe this autumn. Sorry, this fall.
“Mustang Mach-E took the freedom and fun of Mustang and made it free from emissions,” says Darren Palmer, Vice President of Electric Vehicle Programs, Ford Model e. “Now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we’re providing our customers the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path.”
Ford isn’t exactly a stranger to rallying: Sebastian Ogier won two world championships with the Fiesta WRC in 2017 and 2018, and it’s won four manufacturer titles since its first in 1979.
Explains why current M-Sport driver and 2019 world champion Ott Tanak was on hand to pilot the Mustang Mach-E Rally up the hill earlier on.
In lieu of details, guess we’ll have to speculate in the meantime. Come on folks, what do you want to see from an off-road-capable electric SUV?
NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.