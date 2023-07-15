Ford will actually build this rally-inspired Mustang Mach-E

Did anyone else see this coming? Nope, us neither. Ford has unveiled this Mustang Mach-E Rally at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and it’s already confirmed for production later this year.

PHOTO BY Ford

No details about the car’s performance—or indeed, precisely what mods it has over a regular Mach-E for off-roading—but the company has confirmed that order books will open in the US and Europe this autumn. Sorry, this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

“Mustang Mach-E took the freedom and fun of Mustang and made it free from emissions,” says Darren Palmer, Vice President of Electric Vehicle Programs, Ford Model e. “Now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we’re providing our customers the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Ford isn’t exactly a stranger to rallying: Sebastian Ogier won two world championships with the Fiesta WRC in 2017 and 2018, and it’s won four manufacturer titles since its first in 1979.

PHOTO BY Ford

Explains why current M-Sport driver and 2019 world champion Ott Tanak was on hand to pilot the Mustang Mach-E Rally up the hill earlier on.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In lieu of details, guess we’ll have to speculate in the meantime. Come on folks, what do you want to see from an off-road-capable electric SUV?

PHOTO BY Ford

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.