Rollback alert: Diesel prices in PH to go down by as much as P3/L this week

Fuel prices have been on one gigantic roller coaster over the past few months. Remember last week’s major increase? Well, it’s going to be met with yet another rollback this week.

According to Unioil’s latest announcement, diesel prices in the Philippines are set to go down by as much as P3 per liter and gasoline prices by as much as P0.60 per liter this week. In case you still need to check, neither of these make up for the hefty P4.20 price hike last week.

We’ve yet to hear any official announcements from major industry players as of this writing, though, but we expect the advisories to come in later today. We’ll bring you more as we have them, so check back here for further updates.

