Fuso’s Canter Express modern PUV can supposedly do 8.8km/L

Yes, electric powertrains seem to be the industry focus lately. This, however, doesn’t mean that there is no longer room for the internal combustion engine.

Public transportation is one sector that still stands to benefit from the continued development of conventional powertrains. Fuso, for example, is making a case for its modern PUV as a viable alternative to the traditional jeepney.

In a recent eco run managed by the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP), the Canter Express modern PUV was able to achieve a fuel efficiency of 8.8km/L. The vehicle runs on a 3.0-liter engine paired with a manual transmission, and the eco run lasted for a total of 152.7km.

PHOTO BY Fuso Philippines

According to Fuso Philippines, its modern PUV’s performance during the test is a big step up compared to the 5.2km/L a traditional jeepney supposedly averages.

“Moving forward, today’s activity is for us to testify to the fuel efficiency of our product. Results will be included as part of the unique selling point and advantage of FUSO vehicles,” Noriyuki Sekita, Fuso Philippines executive vice president of sales and marketing, said during the eco run. “We assure you that FUSO is ready to provide the best quality and hassle-free transportation to Filipinos across the country.”

Frankly, 8.8km/L isn’t bad at all for a vehicle of this size. Do you think the country’s public transportation system should incorporate more of these modern PUVs? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Fuso Philippines