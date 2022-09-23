GM-owned Baojun set to unveil a Jimny-like electric SUV in China

General Motors’ joint venture in China together with SAIC and Wuling Motors has produced quite a few interesting vehicles in the past. There’s the Hong Guang Mini EV and the Zhengtu, among others. What’s up next, however, just might be one of the biggest models yet.

Not literally, though, as what Chinese brand Baojun has teased during one of its recent launches is what appears to be a mini SUV. In fact, the silhouette looks something like a Suzuki Jimny.

PHOTO BY Baojun

Based on the teaser clip Baojun just released, this thing will have as quirky of a design as the Jimny, with a boxy shape and retro design cues. It’s got a pair of quad LED lamps up front with a solid gloss-black grille and futuristic O-shaped taillights at the back. There seem to be chunky bumpers and bulky fenders along with some snazzy wheels underneath, too.

We’ve also just learned from a few articles such as this report by GM Authority that this vehicle will be electric. Specifically, it’ll be called the KiWi EV mini crossover. Jimny challenger, eh? Not exactly.

Still, we’d be happy to pit these two quirky machines against each other if and when Baojun decides to enter our market. But first, the full reveal—we’ll be keeping an eye out for this vehicle’s launch. More as we have them, folks.

PHOTO BY Baojun

PHOTO BY Baojun

