Check out these accessories for the 2023 Honda BR-V

When the all-new Honda BR-V was released a few months ago, it quickly became the Japanese automaker’s best-seller in the country. In an age where having three rows of seats has become a selling point, perhaps that’s not much of a surprise these days.

We’ve tested the BR-V already and we impressed with its fuel efficiency, interior flexibility, ergonomics, and the availability of Honda Sensing in the top-spec variant. But for those who want to add a little more personalization, Honda has the answer through the accessories available for this subcompact seven-seater.

Let’s start with the BR-V's exterior accessories. There are six accessories available, and these can be fitted to all variants of the car. These include a set of door visors, a pair of front fender garnishes, side mirror garnishes, door handle covers, a tailgate garnish, and an exhaust finisher.

Meanwhile, there are three interior accessories for the all-new BR-V. Like the exterior add-ons, these can be fitted to any variant. These are the seat back protector, cargo tray, and a step garnish for the door sills.

PHOTO BY Honda

Listed below are the prices for these accessories.

Exterior:

Front fender garnish - P3,600

Door visor - P5,400

Side mirror garnish - P2,300

Door handle cover - P2,000

Tailgate garnish - P3,200

Exhaust finisher - P1,500

Interior:

Seat Back Protector - P6,000

Cargo Tray - P3,000

Step garnish - P1,500

Should you choose to get all those accessories, it will add P28,500 to your BR-V's purchase price. Of course, you can also select individual options that suit your needs and tastes.

Interested? You may visit any of the 37 dealerships nationwide to know more about Honda Genuine Accessories for the BR-V and other Honda models. You may also check availability through the company’s official website and its Lazmall Flagship store.

As for BR-V prices, you can check out the full list below.

BR-V 1.5 S MT - P1,090,000

BR-V 1.5 S CVT - P1,150,000

BR-V 1.5 V CVT - P1,295,000

BR-V 1.5 VX CVT Honda SENSING - P1,390,000

The second-generation Honda BR-V has sold over 3,000 units since its launch last November 2022.