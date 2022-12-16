A Honda Civic Type R touring car is in the works

JAS Motorsport has a fairly successful recent history with Honda Civic Type R touring cars. Its previous generation helped Honda to become FIA World Touring Car Champions, while partner teams that raced the FK8 secured 397 TCR race wins across the world.

And now there is a new one. Or there will be soon. The Type R FL5 TCR that you see above is currently in testing and will make its racing debut at some point in 2023.

Developed in Italy by JAS, we’re told that it gets more downforce, ‘enhanced cornering stability,’ and greater driver safety compared to the previous gen. It also uses a race-prepped version of the road-going Type R’s 2.0-liter turbo four-pot.

Inside, there will be an all-new cockpit with an info-packed dial display and better driver cooling than ever before. Trivial as it may sound, these things are rather important. That’s about all we know for now, but looking at the camouflaged images above we’re loving that cutaway rear arch and the lightweight Honda badge up front.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.