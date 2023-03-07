Here’s your first look at the ASEAN-spec Honda CR-V

It’s been months since Honda premiered the all-new CR-V, and we’ve been waiting for it to land here ever since. But it seems that the wait might not be much longer because the popular crossover has just premiered in Thailand. With that, we might have a general idea of what the Philippine-spec CR-V might be like.

Any exterior differences between this and the US version?

PHOTO BY Honda

It’s minor changes at most. Some of the key differences between the ASEAN and US versions of the CR-V are down to the amber turn signals and wheel choices. It's rather interesting that the ASEAN version even keeps the US version's amber corner reflectors. Also, there is a new variant for the next-generation CR-V. For the first time in its history, the crossover gains an RS model.

As for the design, it’s bolder and sharper than before, plus it gains a couple more inches from bumper to bumper. We’re also glad Honda kept the vertical taillights for this generation. It’s just not a CR-V without it.

What about the interior?

PHOTO BY Honda

It’s the same story for the interior, too. The all-new CR-V gets a similar dashboard design as the Civic with an emphasis on minimalism. You still get the digital instrument cluster, free-standing infotainment screen, and we’re certain it will come with features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging.

PHOTO BY Honda

But what’s more interesting are the seating options. Thai sources suggest that the CR-V will be offered in five or seven-seat configurations, just like the outgoing model.

Now, let’s talk about the engines

PHOTO BY Honda

It’s official: There will be no more diesel option for the sixth-gen CR-V. In its place is a hybrid system with 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gas engine with dual electric motors. The total system output is rated at 207hp and 335Nm—way more power and torque than the diesel it replaces.

Honda has also retired the 2.0-liter i-VTEC that has powered the base model CR-V since 2007. From now on, even entry-level models get a 1.5-liter i-VTEC Turbo most Honda models use these days. But instead of getting the Civic’s 176hp version, the CR-V has the same output as the Accord. The result is 192hp and 260Nm of torque.

Anything else?

PHOTO BY Honda

Full details and specifications for the ASEAN-spec Honda CR-V will be released by March 20. There’s also a good chance that the crossover will hold its public debut during the Bangkok International Motor Show that kicks off the same day. As for the local launch, it might be a few more months before it lands here. We’re looking at either the third or fourth quarter for sixth-gen CR-V Philippine debut.