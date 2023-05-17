Meet the Honda e:Ny1, a 200hp, fully electric HR-V

Welcome to the first fully electric Honda SUV, and only its second fully electric car after the too-adorable-for-words Honda e. It is a car "designed to meet the growing customer demand for all-electric B-segment SUVs", which means: you ask, you get.

And yes, it’s really called the Honda e:Ny1 – ‘anyone’, anyone? – which makes perfect sense because it sits on a “newly-developed e:N Architecture F”. This new chassis promises lots of rigidity, a low centre of gravity and “carefully managed” underbody aero for a “confidence-inspiring drive”.

PHOTO BY Honda

Allied to this new chassis is a high-performance powertrain, which houses the drive unit, electric motor and gearbox all in one for a total of 200hp. Powering it is a 68.8kWh battery – able to fast charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 45 minutes – that delivers up to 412km on the WLTP cycle.

PHOTO BY Honda

So, small-ish SUV, decent range, new visual identity for Honda’s electric cars. Well, at least in terms of the white ‘H’ badge dotted around that five-door shape, and the new ‘Honda’ typeface on the tailgate said to deploy a “premium look” that’ll feature on later EVs too. Of the body itself? Honda champions its short overhangs and wide track, though it's perhaps a little more GenericSUV.

PHOTO BY Honda



That front-drive layout, by the way, affords “remarkable interior space and comfort” as you’d expect Honda to claim. And as for the interior, there is a socking great 15.1in touchscreen that dominates the centre console. Three physical buttons exist – hazards, front and rear windscreen demist – but otherwise everything else is on the screen. Yay. The driver gets their own digital dash, of course.

PHOTO BY Honda

“Our development philosophy blends intelligent, customer-centric technology with beautiful design and fun-to-drive dynamics. This latest SUV exemplifies Honda’s commitment to electrification and is the latest step on Honda’s electrification journey,” said Honda Europe’s senior VP Tom Gardner.

Note: This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.